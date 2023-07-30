Lindsey Vonn inspires young girls with 'StrongGirls' Camp

Former local ski racer Lindsey Vonn gives back to underserved communities with scholarships and mentorship through her foundation.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — There's no doubt Lindsey Vonn is one strong woman — racking up 82 World Cup wins and three Olympic medals, while also bouncing back from some gnarly injuries.

Now, Vonn is helping to inspire some strong girls.

"Really, we want to give them the skillset to be able to go out in the world and have confidence, believe in themselves, have that grit and determination that I think is so important, especially for young girls in the world today," she said.

Vonn, along with her foundation, created #StrongGirls Camp to challenge girls to step out of their comfort zones, meet new friends and build connections.

The two-day experience at Gold Crown is only a $50 commitment, removing financial barriers for underserved communities.

"There's a misconception that because I'm a skier and that's kind of an expensive sport that there's a disconnect there, and I really want to make sure there isn't a disconnect and that I connect with all kids of all backgrounds and makes sure that I empower all of them the same way — and especially for our scholarships," she said.

Those scholarships are need-based financial aid for both academic and athletic enrichment.

Vonn, who spent most of her life living in Vail, is happy to give back to her community and is finally at peace in her post-racing life.

"It's taking me a few years to figure out my life after skiing, and obviously the foundation has given me a lot of purpose," she said.

"I started it in 2015, but while I was racing, it was hard to manage. Now, I have more time to dedicate and focus to it and really interacting with these kids is one of the best things that's come out of my skiing career is being able to give back and contribute. I'm in a great space mentally and hopefully I can give that to the kids as well."