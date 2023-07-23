PGA golfers Duval and Love III share Colorado Open experience with their sons

Former PGA world number one golfer David Duval golfed against his son Brady, while former Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III caddied for his son Dru.

DENVER — Golf can be grueling. Even on the best of days, it's nice when someone you know has your back. It's even nicer when it's your own father.

"It's always fun to be on the golf course together," Davis Love III said about his son Dru. "We've done it for a long, long time, whether playing or me caddying or him caddying for me, so it's a lot of fun."

Dru Love IV is a pro golfer, participating in the Colorado Open in Green Valley Ranch. His father Davis shared his knowledge from the bag.

"It's just another day with my dad," Dru said. "Whether he's caddying or watching or there to answer the phone call after the round, it all feels the same to me."

The Loves have spent quite a lot of time on the links. Afterall, Davis Love III is better known for his 21 PGA wins, a major championship, and captaining the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, than he is for carrying Dru's clubs.

"It's more stressful caddying -- or coaching, you know Ryder Cup, Presidents Cup -- with caddying, you don't have much control," Davis said. "They have to go play and they have to do it so you try to be supportive and just be a good cheerleader."

Another PGA major champion knows a thing or two about being a good cheerleader. David Duval teed off against his own son in the Colorado Open. It was a moment he said he couldn't pass up before his son Brady leaves for college at Coastal Carolina University.

"You know, he's off on a different path now and I'm playing the old person tour and so we're not going to cross paths a whole lot over the course of the next ... well, when he leaves, over the course of the next nine months," David said.

Brady is savoring his first opportunity to play in a pro tournament as an amateur, as well as savoring the lessons his pro dad taught him over the past 18 years.

"I don't know why, but it was hard for me listening to him growing up, I don't know if that's just because he's my dad, but ever since I grew up, I realized I probably should listen to him considering he was pretty good at golf," Brady said. "He's taught me everything I know about my game and my swing."

Father always knows best, and David thinks that Dru could learn a thing or two from his old friend Davis.