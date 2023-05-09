Only 2 CU games with tickets available after USC, CSU games sell out

The Buffs have never sold out every game in a season.

BOULDER, Colorado — The University of Colorado Buffaloes only have two home football games with tickets available after announcing Thursday that games against the University of Southern California and Colorado State University have sold out.

That brings the total number of sellouts at Folsom Field to four this season. Tickets are still available for the Nov. 4 game against Oregon State University and the Nov. 11 matchup against the University of Arizona.

Season tickets sold out on April 17, and CU said it was the first school in the nation to sell out of those tickets this season.

CU has never sold out every home game in a single season. The school sold out five home games once in 1993, and four games in five other seasons between 1990 and 1996.

Deion Sanders' squad takes on the University of Nebraska in Saturday's home opener, which is the school's 77th home sellout.

Coach Prime's squad is coming into the game ranked 22nd in the nation after beating last year's National Championship runner-ups Texas Christian University 45-42 last week in the season opener.

