Coach Prime gives press conference ahead of Nebraska rivalry game

Nebraska and Colorado renew their rivalry from their days in the Big Eight and Big 12 when they meet Saturday in Boulder.

BOULDER, Colorado — Two of college football's high-profile building projects will meet in Week 2 of the young college football season.

The Cornhuskers and Buffaloes — old rivals from their days in the Big Eight and Big 12 conferences — meet in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday for an early measuring-stick game that suddenly surged to the top of the week's must-see lists.

Colorado, the winners of one game in 2022, have become the talk of the country following their 45-42 win at nationally ranked TCU, last season's College Football Playoff runner-up.

Last Saturday, CU quarterback Shedeur Sanders passed for 510 yards in the best FBS debut by a quarterback since at least 1996, and possibly all-time, and two-way star Travis Hunter playing more than 120 snaps.

Rhule said he was impressed but not surprised as he watched Colorado take down TCU.

“Coach Sanders is a football guy,” he said. “He's won in everything he's done in football. He's won as a player, he's won as a coach. Everyone maybe thinks on the outside, not me, ‘Well, this is all a show.’ He's the most serious person about football. His poster was on people's walls for a reason when he was a player. He’s one of the hardest-practicing, hardest-playing people that’s ever played the game. Why would we think his team wouldn't be the same?”

The openers for Nebraska and Colorado illustrated the coaches’ different tacts.

Nebraska had 54 players participate against Minnesota, and 45 of them were on the Cornhuskers’ roster in 2022. Of the 22 starters, only quarterback Jeff Sims and center Ben Scott were at different schools last season.

Colorado used 57 players against TCU, and only 11 of them were with the Buffaloes a year ago. Of the CU starters, only offensive linemen Van Wells and Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, linebacker Marvin Ham and safety Trevor Woods were holdovers.

Coach Prime has used the time-worn “us against the world” mantra to motivate his players to prove wrong the naysayers who expect failure from a team made up almost entirely of newcomers. He famously said he “keeps receipts” to track each time his team accomplishes something no one thought it could do.

“I’m here and I ain’t going nowhere," he said after the opener. "I’m about to get comfortable in a minute. Because guess what? These young men in there right now, they believe. Not all of them believed before. But right now, they came up, one-by-one, twos-by-twos, ‘Coach, we believe.’

“Now they believe. Now Boulder believes. People in the front office, people in the building, the fans, the students — now everybody wants to believe. I’m good with that. We’ve got room.”

