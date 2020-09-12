Colorado native Jennifer Kupcho focused on winning U.S. Women's Open

After winning her first professional event in July, the Colorado Women’s Open, Kupcho is looking to finish the year 2020 with her first major championship.

HOUSTON — Jennifer Kupcho is trying to get a grip on competitive golf in December.

"Yeah, it usually is offseason, so I think my brain is definitely in that mode. But it's exciting to keep playing and be ready to go for a U.S. Open," said Kupcho, who ranks 27th on the LPGA money list.

The U.S. Open is called golf’s toughest test, but Kupcho's toughest test may have come this summer when she teed off at Green Valley Ranch in the Colorado Open, her first men’s pro event.

“I’m just out here competing and trying to play my best game," said Kupcho following the first round of the men’s Colorado Open in July.

Kupcho barely missed cut on a course that measures 800 yards longer than what the players face this week. It's no wonder she has confidence heading into her fourth U.S. Women’s Open.

“I’ve been playing really well Hitting the ball well and making a lot of putts, so I’m excited about this week," said Kupcho.

With thick rough and tricked out greens, making a run at this tournament requires a totally different mindset.

“Even par is a really great score. Week to week on the LPGA Courses is definitely not that way," said Kupcho.

