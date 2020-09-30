Colorado School of Mines golfer taking advantage of mulligan on senior year

Tim Amundson was one of two Mines seniors to use the NCAA’s additional year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic.

GOLDEN, Colorado — In golf, a mulligan is a second chance.

That's something the NCAA granted spring sport athletes who saw their season's canceled by the coronavirus

I found one golfer from the Colorado School of Mines who's making the most of his opportunity.

“Yeah, it’s good, to get another year to live the college life and play golf," said Tim Amundson, a senior on the Mines men’s golf team.

Amundson should be working. He graduated from Colorado School of Mines in May, but decided a full-time job could wait after the coronavirus canceled spring sports.

“We were thinking about going to the National Championship," said Amundson. “And it was hard to kind of have that taken away from us, but (we’re) obviously lucky to have another chance at it this year.”

The Littleton product was one of two Mines seniors to take advantage of the NCAA’s additional year of eligibility. That was quite a coup for head coach Tyler Kimble

“For Tim it’s a wonderful opportunity because he’s coming back as an All-American. We knew it would make our golf team stronger," said Kimble.

Amundson is making the most of his second senior year. He won Mines season opening tournament, The Mile High Shootout.

“Yeah it was good to come back and do that. The team obviously won as well. It was fun. It's always fun to play well," said Amundson.