Grand reopening of City Park Golf Course worth the wait

DENVER — There is nothing like opening day.

City Park Golf Course is over 100 years old, the reopening was worth the wait according to head golf professional Susie Helmerich.

“I texted our architect last night and just said thanks for the keys to the Ferrari. I mean, this golf course is unbelievable. From the first tee to the 18th green, every single shot, its going to leave a mark on some people’s memories for sure," said Helmerich.

Thanks to a 3-year, $46M renovation people can create new memories on a new 18-hole layout designed by Todd Schroeder with input from World Golf Hall of Famer Hale Irwin.

This course is getting rave reviews.

“We knew it was going to be terrific. The city of Denver deserves a course like this. This is one of the best courses in the area," said Becky Sharp, the former head golf professional at City Park.

“It's beautiful, we got to see it while it was being built, because I was on the board for the City Park women’s golfers, and its much better than we even thought," said Mona Wineburg.

“Maybe it’ll treat me a little fairer over time here. Growing up her, playing this course has certainly kicked my butt plenty of times. Here’s to hoping I get a new beginning," joked Lawren Cary, a Denver native.

The project included a storm water management area designed to reduce neighborhood flooding, a new clubhouse, expanded driving range and a four hole-course for Denver’s first tee program.

But there is one complaint.

“I’m a little upset I can’t get a tee time for a couple of weeks here, they’re pretty booked up. But it's nice to have a course downtown, anything else besides this is pretty far away," said Tyler Vannurden.

Whoever said "golf is a good walk spoiled" never saw City Park. For views and value, it might be the best deal in town.