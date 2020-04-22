DENVER — Golfers in the Mile High City can once again return to city-operated courses after a multi-week closure aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Michael Hancock announced earlier this week that the city's eight golf courses could reopen April 22 under strict social distancing guidelines and other restrictions.

Anyone wanting to golf must make a reservation over the phone ahead of time for instructions on how to proceed through the course. All golfers must keep a minimum of six feet of social distancing at all times and are required to use all of their own equipment.

According to the city, here are some other things golfers should know before they go:

Tee times can be made over the phone by calling 720-865-4653, or online at www.CityOfDenverGolf.com.

Only single-rider carts will be available, the only exception will be for persons with disabilities accompanied by a caretaker. Due to a limited number of carts, there may not be a cart available at your tee time.

Kennedy West 9 and Par 3 will be walking only.

Scorecards and pencils will NOT be available. The city encourages golfers to keep score on the Denver Golf app.

Do not arrive more than 15 minutes before your tee time.

Call the pro shop when you arrive at the course to pay for your fees over the phone with a credit or debit card.

Guests must wear a face cover in/around the clubhouse and when interacting with staff.

Things to know while on the golf course:

The practice green is open to guests 10 minutes prior to their tee off. It is closed to anyone without a tee time.

Leave flagsticks in the cup at all times.

Cups will be left 2 inches above the ground. When a ball hits the cup, it is considered holed out.

Do not touch anyone else’s golf equipment including bag, clubs, balls, tees, pull cart, etc.

Bunker rakes, ball washers, water coolers, sand bottles, and towel buckets have been removed.

On-course bathrooms will be closed. Make sure to use the clubhouse bathrooms before your round.

Make sure to bring your own pre-filled water bottle with you.

Bring your own hand sanitizer and/or disinfectant wipes, mask and any other personal protective equipment you feel necessary.

No caddies or spectators are allowed.

The city said anyone who does not follow the social distancing rules will be removed from the golf course without a refund. To learn more about the golf policies, head to this link.

