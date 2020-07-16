x
Finau leads Memorial as Tiger Woods has quiet return to golf

Denver natives Mark Hubbard (Colorado Academy) and Wyndham Clark (Valor Christian) both turned in solid first rounds.
Tiger Woods watches his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Memorial golf tournament, Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

DUBLIN, Ohio — Tiger Woods returned to golf for the first time in five months and noticed a big difference about Muirfield Village. 

It was practically empty. 

The biggest star in golf started and finished with a birdie at the Memorial for a 71. 

That left him five shots behind Tony Finau, who leads after a 65. 

Woods played with an All-Star group of Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka. 

Combined, they have won 23 majors and all have been No. 1. And there was no one to watch them. Woods is a five-time winner of the Memorial. 

Denver natives Mark Hubbard (Colorado Academy) and Wyndham Clark (Valor Christian) both turned in solid first rounds. Hubbard shot a 70 and is tied for 8th place while Clark carded a 72 and is tied for 25th.

