Finau leads Memorial as Tiger Woods has quiet return to golf

DUBLIN, Ohio — Tiger Woods returned to golf for the first time in five months and noticed a big difference about Muirfield Village.
It was practically empty.
The biggest star in golf started and finished with a birdie at the Memorial for a 71.
That left him five shots behind Tony Finau, who leads after a 65.
Woods played with an All-Star group of Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka.
Combined, they have won 23 majors and all have been No. 1. And there was no one to watch them. Woods is a five-time winner of the Memorial.
Denver natives Mark Hubbard (Colorado Academy) and Wyndham Clark (Valor Christian) both turned in solid first rounds. Hubbard shot a 70 and is tied for 8th place while Clark carded a 72 and is tied for 25th.