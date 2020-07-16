Finau leads Memorial as Tiger Woods has quiet return to golf

Denver natives Mark Hubbard (Colorado Academy) and Wyndham Clark (Valor Christian) both turned in solid first rounds.

DUBLIN, Ohio — Tiger Woods returned to golf for the first time in five months and noticed a big difference about Muirfield Village.

It was practically empty.

The biggest star in golf started and finished with a birdie at the Memorial for a 71.

That left him five shots behind Tony Finau, who leads after a 65.

Woods played with an All-Star group of Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka.

Combined, they have won 23 majors and all have been No. 1. And there was no one to watch them. Woods is a five-time winner of the Memorial.