Harford wins Colorado Women's Open

Haylee Harford of Ohio captured the 2023 Inspirato Colorado Women's Open title at Green Valley Ranch on Friday.

DENVER — Haylee Harford of Leavittsburg, Ohio, won the 2023 Inspirato Colorado Women's open on Friday, edging out local golfer Becca Huffer by one stroke.

Harford shot 207 over the three-day tournament, finishing at 9-under par.

Harford entered Friday's final round at Green Valley Ranch Golf Club with a three-stroke lead over the next-closest golfer -- but finished just one stroke ahead of runner-up and two-time defending champion Becca Huffer of Denver.

Huffer made a run in the final round with four consecutive birdies to finish at 8-under.

Harford, who was a rookie on the LPGA Tour last season, was given a $100,000 check for her winnings out of the $250,000 purse.

"It's the biggest check I've gotten," Harford said with a laugh. "It's not cheap to do what we do. To win this much is great. It helps with the funds of traveling and being able to do this comfortably. It helps tremendously."

