Jennifer Kupcho takes lead into final Colorado Open round

The homegrown golfer carded a 65 on Day Two of the Women's Colorado Open to lead at 12-under par.

DENVER — The stars are aligning for Jennifer Kupcho.

A Westminster native, Kupcho is looking for her first win as a professional golfer -- and has an opportunity to do so in her return home.

Kupcho is leading the 2020 CoBank Women's Colorado Open after Thursday's second round, and will take a three-stoke lead into Friday's finale at Green Valley Ranch Golf Club.

"I'm just going to push the pedal down and keep going," she said. "I play really well at this course, and have in the past. Hopefully I can finish it off."

Similar to Wednesday, Kupcho poured in six birdie putts on her first nine holes to set the tone for another impressive round.

She began the day one stroke back after carding a 67 on Wednesday, and followed it up with a 65 Thursday to move 12-under par for the tournament. She will be paired with Carlota Ciganda in Friday's final round.

Ciganda is ranked No. 15 in the world in LPGA rankings and is three strokes back from Kupcho at 9-under. Both golfers shot an impressive 65 (7-under) on Thursday.