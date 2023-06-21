Wyndham Clark's patience rewarded with US Open title

Former coaches of the Valor Christian High School alum recall how Clark's patience has grown over the years.

DENVER — Wyndham Clark’s patience during the U.S. Open paid off, but it wasn’t always like this.

Erik Billinger was one of Clark’s coaches during his teenage years. Years filled with state title talent (state championship winner in 2009 and 2011)but also the occasional emotional outburst. Clark was known for showing moments of immense frustration, “It was a topic of discussion and he knew he needed to improve on it and he owned it,” said Billinger, who is the former head golf coach at the University of Denver. “It [golf] was so important to him. It was his identity. It was who he was. It was everything to him so we just talked a lot about putting it into perspective.”

Clark’s former mentor and current Valor Christian golf head golf coach Justen Byler says he remembers the days of the former Eagle’s frustrations.

"This is a 12 to 15 year process of going through moments that demand patience, that demand respect for the game, respect for people. He’s done an amazing job at internalizing those as now learning opportunities rather than being bitter about why those things may happen to him."

Clark’s youth was filled with mentors, including a former centennial state stud, Denver native Chauncey Billups, who Billinger introduced to the young golf star. Billups and Billinger had become friends over the years.

"We would talk about mental tricks, mental game, how he handled pressure, and how he handled the intense moments." said Billinger. "To be able to text and call Chauncey Billups any time you wanted was amazing right? Maybe a week before an important tournament or just if you’re not quite feeling right, to be able to talk to Chauncey Billups that’s pretty priceless."

From shooting a hole in one as a six-year old little kid in the Mile High City, to winning the U.S. Open, Clark truly has grown within the game, in every aspect, “It doesn’t get any more intense than that and he handled it so well,” Billinger smiled. “And when he whiffed that shot out of the bush, he could have blown up and he did not. That’s so fun to see.”