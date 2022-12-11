Champions crowned at state volleyball

The 2022 girls volleyball season came to an end Saturday at the Denver Coliseum in the five state championship matches.

DENVER — On the most exciting night of the year, five champions were crowned at the 2022 girls volleyball state championships.

Class 5A was dominated by Valor Christian. They completed their perfect 29-0 season with a 3-0 sweep over Rock Canyon to capture the state title.

Thompson Valley swept the 4A championship over Windsor powered behind sophomores Tatum Sharp and Avery Gibbs. It’s the Eagles 2nd straight championship.

The 3A match was by far the most competitive of the evening. Lamar and Platte Valley battled through a full five sets that saw the PVHS win 16-14 in the 5th and final set to earn their first state championship since 2003. Andi Schissler and Karsyn Fetzer were fantastic for the Broncos.

Sedgwick County earned their 2nd straight championship with a 4 set victory over a gritty Fowler team.

Merino completed the 3-peat with their sweep over Fleming in the 1A division.

