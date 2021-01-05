Crested Butte wins 2A boys soccer state championship

The Titans captured the Class 2A boys soccer state championship with a 2-1 win over Thomas MacLaren in the title on Saturday.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Crested Butte boys soccer team is bringing another trophy home.

The Titans defeated Thomas MacLaren 2-1 in the Class 2A state championship game and Weidner Field on Saturday morning to capture their second title since 2018.

Blue Gardner scored first to put the Titans up 1-0 on a header, but the Highlanders responded with an equalizer from Michael Brophy.

"It's crazy. It's great," Gradner said "It makes us look good, and we are a good team."

The game-winning goal was delivered by Jacob Bernholtz in the 73rd minute to deliver Crested Butte its second state championship in program history.

"I saw it go in the net and I knew right then we were going to be state champs," Bernholtz said.

