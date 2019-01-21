LOUISVILLE, Colo. — More than a handful of the state's top wrestling talent as well as others from neighboring states hit the mat at the 20th Annual Top of the Rockies tournament at Centaurus high school last weekend.

The Trojans hosted 27 schools from Colorado while also inviting six schools from surrounding states including Nebraska, New Mexico and Texas.

In a prequel to perhaps the state championship at the Pepsi Center in February, wrestlers from Pueblo East and Pueblo County placed first and second respectively in the team results, while out-of-state Kelly Walsh took third.



Here are the results from the top 10 team finishers:

Pueblo East - 172.0 Pueblo County - 169.0 Kelly Walsh - 155.0 Pomona - 142.5 Alamosa - 129.0 Rio Rancho - 117.0 Ponderosa - 105.5 Monarch - 103.0 Brighton - 102.0 Grandview - 94.0

