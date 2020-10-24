9Preps Game of the Week: In 3A showdown No. 5 Mead handles No. 6 Fort Morgan

MEAD, Colorado — Mead High School brought a strong defensive performance in the 9Preps Game of the Week on Friday night, handling Fort Morgan by a final score of 35-0 and defending their home turf.
The No. 5 Mavericks pitched a shutout on the No. 6 Mustangs jumping out to a comfortable 21-0 halftime lead and pulling away with touchdowns in the third and fourth quarter.
Mead improved to 2-1 on the 2020 season while Fort Morgan now also sits with a 2-1 record. Both teams have 3A state championship aspirations and could meet again down the road.
