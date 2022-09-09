Broomfield cruises past Vista Peak to remain undefeated

The Eagles high-powered offense showed out again!

Example video title will go here for this video

AURORA, Colo. — Marcel Evans Jr. of Vista Peak Prep took the opening kickoff for a touchdown, giving the Bison a 6-0 lead that they held onto for the remainder of the first quarter.

Then, it was time for Cole Lacrue and Broomfield's offense.

Four touchdowns in the 2nd quarter followed by three more in the third lifted the Eagles to cruise to a 55-6 victory.

This Eagle offense is so powerful that even with a poor first quarter, they put up 55 points with many starters being taken out in the 2nd half.

There are too many guys to name who impressed on the Eagle offense, but the 'single digit stars' are thrilling to watch. I don't think they call themselves that, but I will because it makes it more fun.

#1 Anthony Cobb is a reliable receiver who helped spark the offense early

#2 Luke Francis and #3 Ryland Boehmer are powerful backs behind the line of scrimmage

#4 Canon Juarez is key to the Eagle secondary on defense

#5 Nick Petrich makes plays on both sides of the ball

#6 Brent Harris has really impressed this year, the speedy junior has a habit of scoring touchdowns and has been huge to Broomfield's early success.

Next week, Broomfield will take on Erie in what should be an awesome matchup.

> Be sure to check back for more of our Colorado high school sports coverage tomorrow morning on the 9NEWS Prep Rally with Scotty Gange!

If you have a story idea you can email 9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange at scotty.gange@9news.com or via Twitter at @Scotty_G6 or on Instagram at @scottygange

>>Have a student-athlete you want to nominate for the 9NEWS Athlete of the Week to win the Swag Chain? Email us at sports@9news.com and connect with us on social media!

Facebook: @9newssports

Instagram: @9sportsco

Twitter: @9Preps

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n