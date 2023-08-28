Chatfield girls flag football ready for Year 2

The Chargers won the Colorado state championship in 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLETON, Colo. — The Chatfield Chargers girls flag football team is back for its second season.

"It's insane to see how big it's grown," head coach Alexis Rosholt said. "I mean, just from last year to this year, I mean, I think we tripled in size across the state as well as well you know, we're holding firm with about 85 girls in our program"

Not only are they back but much bigger -- bit with with some extra hardware! Winning it all in their inaugural season, bringing home the state championship.

"I think last year no one really like knew what we were doing like it was all kind of just like brand new," running back Adah Luebcke. "But like this year like we're getting like all new uniforms like we're I feel like it's like becoming more of like a Chatfield sport."

Chatfield is currently in its three-year pilot program, but as you can see, it's picking up steam.

"We're coming up with super fun plays now."

So what is it like being the group to pioneer an up and coming sport?

"It's definitely scary, but the scary gives it a little bit of a shock factor and like it makes us a better team as individuals and as a team because we all play separate sports," safety Tia Myskiw said. "I think that all of our sports like carry in to flag football because of our athleticism so it's really fun."

Flag football is still very new to the area. And it's still not a sanctioned sport. So it's up to teams like Chatfield to create enough buzz to keep it around.

"Having this as a high school option, I think, really helps especially show like the younger girls that they can play this because I'm also a youth flag referee," running back Caitlin Dennis said. "So those girls seeing someone older playing this sport, I think really gives them to the drive to continue to high school sports."

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

RELATED: Watch 9NEWS for free on ROKU, Apple TV, Fire TV

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n