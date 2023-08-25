Green Mountain shuts out Golden in 9Preps Game of the Week

The Rams blanked the Demons 36-0 in the season opener.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Blake Weslin stole the show in the first 9Preps Game of the Week this season.

The Green Mountain senior ran, threw and caught touchdowns as the Rams shut out Jeffco League rival Golden 36-0 on Friday night at Trailblazer Stadium.

Weslin finished the game with a pair of rushing touchdowns, a touchdown reception and a touchdown pass.

"We've been practicing hard all week, all summer — we're just ready to play," Weslin said after the win. "Obviously we want to win because it's Golden. There's a fierce rivalry there."

WATCH: The first Game of the Week this season resulted in a big win for Green Mountain over @JeffcoAthletics for Golden! 🏈 #copreps @GMHSRams @GMHSRamFootball @MooreAshleyE pic.twitter.com/uOZikVMA5y — 9NEWS Prep Sports (@9Preps) August 26, 2023

