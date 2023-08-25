Vista PEAK rolled Rangeview 31-0 through three quarters before game called for fights in stands

The Vista PEAK Bison scored in all three quarters and kept Rangeview off the scoreboard. Fights in the stands caused the game to end early with help from Aurora PD.

AURORA, Colo. — A game in Aurora was called early due to fights in the stands Friday night. Vista PEAK was leading Rangeview 31-0 with 2:20 left in the third quarter of their week one matchup, when multiple fights broke out between the stands and parking lots. District administration called the game and received help from more than 20 Aurora Police Department officers to escort fans out of Aurora Public Schools Stadium.

The game action took no time to get underway. Marcel Evans Jr. took the opening kickoff back 90 yards for his first touchdown of the season.

Evans Jr. got right back on the score sheet later in the first quarter with a handoff and short run to the end zone.

The Bison quarterback ,Owen Packer, got involved in the second quarter, showing off his allusive ability to avoid tackles, before hitting Kyron Chiku-Martinez for a 60-yard touchdown pass.

Packer came right back with one minute left in the first half from his own 30-yard-line and threw 50 yards through the air to Isaiah Watson. Watson would finish the rest with his feet to pick up the fourth touchdown of the night for the Bison in just the first half. They missed every point after attempt in the first half.

With the majority of the game being played and a 31-point advantage, the Vista PEAK Bison were awarded the victory over Rangeview before the game was called. Vista PEAK improves to 1-0 on the season and hosts Brighton next Saturday. Rangeview falls to 0-1 on the season and hosts Westminster next Friday.

