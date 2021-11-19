Cherry Creek football dominates Regis Jesuit, advances to 5A semis with 28-7 win

Cherry Creek head coach Dave Logan earned his 100th victory as the man leading the Bruins and 301st in his illustrious high school coaching career.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Consistency can create a champion.

The No. 2 Cherry Creek football team advanced in the 5A playoffs with a dominant 28-7 win over No. 7 Regis Jesuit on Friday night. The Bruins scored one touchdown in each of the four quarters, and didn't surrender one to the Raiders until the fourth quarter.

Arion Boyd paced Cherry Creek with two TDs on the night, while Christian Hammond and Carlos Tann reached the end zone as well.

Next up for the Bruins is a semifinal showdown against the winner of No. 3 Legend and No. 6 Arapahoe on Saturday afternoon.

