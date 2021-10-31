Fairview forfeits playoff football game due to COVID-19

Fairview has forfeited Friday's playoff football game against ThunderRidge.

BOULDER, Colo. — The Fairview High School varsity football team has forfeited Friday night's playoff football game against ThunderRidge High School due to COVID-19

Boulder Valley School District (BVSD) said Friday that four students from Fairview are positive for COVID-19 and others are out sick and are monitoring their symptoms.

BVSD said about 17 students that participated in an Athletic Training and Performance class on Thursday, Nov. 4 will be ordered to quarantine unless they have proof of vaccination.

"Clearly this is a very difficult and complex situation," said Fairview Interim Principal Terry Gillach in a letter to players and parents late Thursday. "I have been in consultation with Coach McCartney, Athletic Director Rod Beauchamp, BVSD Director of Athletics Harry Waterman, BVSD Director of Health Services Stephanie Faren and Boulder County Public Health personnel."

"We have carefully assessed the situation from the lens of player safety, both for the Fairview players as well as those on the ThunderRidge team," wrote Gillach. "Unfortunately, based on the information we have currently, including the advice of health officials and public health protocols, I have determined that the Fairview football team cannot participate in a playoff game this weekend and tomorrow night’s game will be forfeited."

The ThunderRidge football team advances to the next round of the Colorado high school football playoffs and will play Arapahoe High School on Friday, Nov. 12.

"I fully realize that this is not the way our players, parents and fans want this season to end," said Gillach. "It pains me as well as I was looking forward, along with the Fairview football community, to a great contest between these two teams. However, there is absolutely nothing more important than the safety of our players and the players on the ThunderRidge football team.

"I ask for your understanding on this matter and know that we did not reach this conclusion lightly. The Fairview Knight football team has been a tough and resilient team throughout the season and they have made our school and community proud."

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.