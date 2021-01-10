Golden football blows out Standley Lake to remain undefeated

The Demons blew past the Gators 28-6 at Marv Kay Stadium on Friday night to improve to 6-0 on the season.

GOLDEN, Colo. — The Golden football team remains perfect.

In their most recent test this season, the Demons blew out Standley Lake 28-6 on Friday night at Marv Kay Stadium -- playing their Homecoming game at the Colorado School of Mines.

Golden, the No. 9 ranked Class 4A team in the CHSAA rankings, improved to 6-0 overall on the season and was dominant in its Jeffco League opener.

Quarterback Jazel Riley scored two of the the Demons' touchdowns on keepers, running into the end zone.

Josh Torrey and Luc Chevalier also added rushing touchdowns. The Demons' defense also forced a safety in the third quarter.

Standley Lake was closest to scoring when it faced fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line, but quarterback Braden Smith's pass was intercepted by Ridge Shaffer to secure the victory.

