Former CU football coach continuing passion at Mead High School

Mike Sanford served as the Buffaloes' interim head coach after Karl Dorrell was fired mid-season.

LONGMONT, Colo. — Before there was Deion Sanders, Mike Sanford was 'priming' the Buffs.

Sanford — a coach's son growing up and former Boise State quarterback — has been coaching college football for the past 18 years.

His most recent role came when he was bumped up to interim head coach of the CU football team after Karl Dorrell was fired mid-season in 2022.

The hiring of Deion 'Coach Prime' Sanders this offseason, though, left him in a tough spot with limited options.

One of Sanford's chatty neighbors is the uncle of Jason Klatt, the head football coach at Mead High School. Randy connected the two and they arranged a meeting.

Sanford is now helping Klatt and the Mavericks as they gear up for a run at the Class 3A state championship title this fall.

"At the end of the day, if you do it for the right reasons, it's a privilege," Sanford said of his new opportunity. "I don't take it lightly."

Mead will open the 2023 season on Friday, Aug. 25 on the road at Windsor.

