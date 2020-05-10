Mullen football cancels Week 1 game due to player COVID-19 case

The case means the team must quarantine for two weeks and cannot practice during that time.

DENVER — Mullen High School has canceled its Week 1 football game against Legend, Head Coach Jeremy Bennett confirmed in a text message to 9NEWS late Sunday night.

The Mustangs, a force to be reckoned with for years in Colorado, are unable to record the nine full practices mandated by CHSAA in order to compete. The inability to practice was due to a player testing positive for COVID-19, quarantining the team for two weeks, Mullen Sports Information Director Neil Devlin confirmed to 9NEWS.

"We'll be back on the practice field Thursday the 8th to get ready for Ralston Valley the following Thursday," Bennett wrote in the text. "It's a bummer but our kids are fighters and they will overcome this setback."

The game will be recorded officially as "no contest," as if it had never been scheduled, Devlin said.