The Indians beat the Coyotes by a final score of 14-3 on Friday night.

LOVELAND, Colo. — In a night that saw high-scoring football games across the state of Colorado, a 4A battle between No. 5 Loveland and Monarch wasn't one of them.

That doesn't mean it wasn't a good game.

The Indians won a defensive struggle against the Coyotes 14-3, improving to 4-0 on the 2020 season and firmly in the playoff picture. Monarch is now 1-3 and will look to rebound next week.