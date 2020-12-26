Saturday morning Prep Rally (12/26/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — This week saw some great news for prep athletes in Colorado, as CHSAA was given a variance from the state to begin Season B in January. Practices will start Jan. 18 with games beginning Jan. 25.

Arielle Orsuto has the latest news on which sports are impacted and more on the Prep Rally!

If you missed the Saturday morning (Dec. 26) edition, you can watch it here!

Included in this Prep Rally:

Arielle's update on the good news about Season B practice and competition

Michelle Ring's highlight package of some of our favorite moments from the fall prep season in Colorado