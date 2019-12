FOWLER, Colo. — History, once again.

Sedgwick County (13-0) took care of Fowler by a final score of 44-8 on Saturday afternoon to win their fifth-consecutive 8-man football championship.

The Cougars set a record for longest 8-man title streak in Colorado history and third longest overall.

Beau Parker led the way for Sedgwick County with three rushing touchdowns.

