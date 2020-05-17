Sunday morning Prep Rally (5/17/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Don't worry if you missed the Sunday morning Prep Rally because you can watch it here!

Today (May 17), Arielle Orsuto gives you the latest from the local high school sports scene.

Earlier this week, the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) announced that it had created a 'Resocialization Task Force' to examine when and how sports and activities can safely resume.

In a statement released by CHSAA, Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green said: "My goal, and that of the CHSAA staff, is to remain laser focused on the next steps for resuming CHSAA programs in a safe, educational, environment while mitigating operational efficiencies to reduce financial stressors for our membership."

Arielle also chatted with Bryce Vaz, a sophomore running back from Legend High School who has a unique (and grueling) workout he's been perfecting.