ThunderRidge football rallies to beat Arvada West

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — The first Friday night lights of the 2022 Colorado high school football season didn't disappoint.
ThunderRidge and Arvada West battled in a back-and-forth game at Halftime Help Stadium, which ended in the Grizzlies pulling out the late 34-28 victory over the Wildcats.
"They were controlling the game for a while, but we just stuck with it, kept our heads up and kept fighting," ThunderRidge's Alex Kambesis said. "Great way to start the year."
>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!
