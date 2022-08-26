ThunderRidge football rallies to beat Arvada West

The Grizzlies had a strong fourth quarter to win their season opener over the Wildcats.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — The first Friday night lights of the 2022 Colorado high school football season didn't disappoint.

ThunderRidge and Arvada West battled in a back-and-forth game at Halftime Help Stadium, which ended in the Grizzlies pulling out the late 34-28 victory over the Wildcats.

"They were controlling the game for a while, but we just stuck with it, kept our heads up and kept fighting," ThunderRidge's Alex Kambesis said. "Great way to start the year."

