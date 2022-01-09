WATCH: Skyline defeats Standley Lake in a close contest

It came down to a two-point conversion!

Example video title will go here for this video

ARVADA, Colo — It took some time, but the Skyline and Standley Lake battle became a really fun one! With a quiet 7-0 lead at the half, Skyline looked in control. Standley Lake was able to storm out and score a touchdown on their first drive of the 2nd half.

An 84-yard touchdown pass from Kaiden Box to Landon Troupe shortly followed for Skyline.

The Gators of Standley Lake scored a touchdown to make it 14-13, but failed on their two-point conversion. That score stood still for the rest of the game as Skyline earned their first victory of the season.

> Be sure to check back for more of our Colorado high school sports coverage (including highlights from this match) this weekend on the 9NEWS Prep Rally with Scotty Gange!

If you have a story idea you can email 9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange at scotty.gange@9news.com or via Twitter at @Scotty_G6 or on Instagram at @scottygange

>>Have a student-athlete you want to nominate for the 9NEWS Athlete of the Week to win the Swag Chain? Email us at sports@9news.com and connect with us on social media!

Facebook: @9newssports

Instagram: @9sportsco

Twitter: @9Preps

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n