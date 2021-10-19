Mullen soccer knocks off top-ranked Arapahoe

The Mustangs dealt the Warriors, who are ranked No. 1 in Class 5A, their first loss of the season Tuesday night.

LITTLETON, Colo. — The Mullen boys soccer team just accomplished what nobody else has been able to do this season -- defeat Arapahoe.

The Mustangs, who are the No. 2-ranked team in Class 4A, dealt the 5A No. 1 Warriors their first loss of the season, edging out a thriller 2-1 at LPS Stadium.

"I just think it says how much we care," said senior forward Eli Kerschen, who scored both of Mullen's goals. "It was a hard-fought game. A really good game."

The first of Kerschen's goals was delivered early on, giving the Mustangs a 1-0 halftime lead. He found the back of the net again midway through the second half to put his team in the driver's seat.

"I was excited when I got the first one. But when the second one went in, I was like 'surely this has to be the one that wins it'," he said.

But Arapahoe kept things interesting until the clock ran out. Junior midfielder Owen May scored to pull the Warriors within one goal, they then kept the pressure on with a number of chances late in the game.

"I was looking at the clock...counting down the seconds, trying to get out of here," Kerschen said. "We got out with the win and that's all that matters."

Mullen improves to 12-1-1 overall on the season, while Arapahoe falls to 12-1-2.

