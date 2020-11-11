Prep Rally Honor Roll (11/10/20)

Check out the top plays of the week and vote for your favorite!

DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!

We're counting down the top five plays the 9Preps team caught this past week. A reminder that if you catch a great play or performance, submissions are always welcome at sports@9news.com and on social media. It may just end up on the Honor Roll.

5. This week's Honor Roll starts with Mead dipping into its bag of tricks. Running back Nathan Bailey pulls up and finds Corby Tecu all alone for a 57-yard touchdown.

4. Legend quarterback Kalen Shoemaker hooks up with Jackson Brush, who dives into the end zone by the skin of his undershirt.

3. Conifer back to punt, Palisade back to block. Kenny Seriani blocks and recovers, and Lodan Head secures it for the touchdown.

2. Horizon was eyeing touchdown, but Fairview's Jay Barry has other plans. He picks off this pass in the end zone and takes it back 105 yards to the house.

1. Our No. 1 play was a masterpiece. The third special teams touchdown of the night, this one a blocked punt from Cherry Creek's Sam Pezdirtz, and Remington Larson is there for the the scoop and score!

>>>VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE PLAY BELOW!

