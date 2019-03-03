The race for the 2019 basketball and hockey titles are heating up as the winter sports season comes down its final stretch.

Both Class 4A and 5A had Sweet 16 and Great Eight round games this week for both boys and girls, while hockey moved to the ice at the Pepsi Center for the Frozen Four.

Included in Saturday's Prep Rally are highlights from:

Mountain Vista vs. Fruita Monument boys Sweet 16

ThunderRidge vs. Denver East boys Sweet 16

Highlands Ranch vs. Dakota Ridge girls Sweet 16

Regis Jesuit vs. Horizon girls Great 8

Dakota Ridge vs. Valor Christian hockey Frozen Four

Check back for more highlights from the Sunday Prep Rally.