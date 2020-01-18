Did you miss either of Saturday (1/18/20) morning's Prep Rally shows? No problem! You can catch up on the latest high school sports action here.
We feature basketball highlights, our top plays of the week on the Prep Rally Honor Roll and feature a hockey package.
Included:
- 5A No. 1 Cherry Creek takes down 4A No. 1 Mullen in girls basketball
- Denver South vs. Chatfield girls basketball
- No. 2 Eaglecrest (5A) boys basketball vs. No. 8 Arapahoe
- Honor Roll: Top Plays of the Week
- No. 7 Holy Family girls basketball vs. No. 3 Berthoud (4A)
- Feature: Columbine hockey wastes no time for practice
Be sure to check back for more winter sports highlights on the Sunday Prep Rally!