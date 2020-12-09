Saturday morning Prep Rally (9/12/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — It's been a whirlwind of a week for local high school sports news.

The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) and Gov. Jared Polis continue to go back and forth on a decision to play football this fall. On Tuesday night, the CHSAA Board of Directors unanimously voted to not change the 2020-21 sports calendar.

Our main story in the Saturday morning Prep Rally is the reaction from programs around the state about that decision. CHSAA has since stated it will continue to meet with the Governor's office.

We also showed a couple viewer submissions on Saturday.

Mullen kicker Aidan Lehman displays his abilities in the recent snow storm. We also have highlights from Mead softball's big win over Greeley West -- which included back-to-back-to-back home runs.

A reminder that submissions of great plays are welcome at sports@9news.com, as well as our social media pages, for a chance to be featured on the Prep Rally!

Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!