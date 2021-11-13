Sedgwick County claims 2A volleyball title, first girls' state title in school history

The Cougars topped Holyoke in four sets on Saturday night to win the championship.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — What a feat.

Not only did the Sedgwick County volleyball team win the 2A state championship on Saturday night at Broadmoor World Arena, it was the first girls' state title in school history.

The No. 1 ranked Cougars beat No. 5 Holyoke in four sets in front of a raucous crowd to raise the trophy. Sedgwick County got out to a fast start, winning the first set 25-10. They dropped the second set 25-23, but recovered to win sets three and four by scores of 25-23 and 25-20.

"To realize that it was all worth it for this moment, I'm trying to soak it in," Cougars senior Gabrielle Powell told 9NEWS after the match. "This is just an incredible feeling. (It's) wave after wave of euphoria soaking over me."

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally Sunday morning!

