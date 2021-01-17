Sunday morning Prep Rally (1/17/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Don't worry if you missed the Sunday (January 17) morning Prep Rally because you can watch it here!

Scotty Gange shows us a feature story on Arapahoe senior Katy Edwards, a three-sport varsity athlete who has turned to her newfound hobby -- painting.

We also recognize the Aurora Public Schools that are offering COVID-19 testing in their high school gyms.

Headlining this week's girls basketball news is Grandview's Lauren Betts, who recently committed to Stanford University. Betts is the top 2022 prospect in the country and will join Colorado icons Fran Belibi and Jana van Gytenbeek, who are already play for the Cardinal.

