'Hockey Capital USA': City of Denver has a new nickname

The Mile High City is commemorating quadruple hockey championships with a new nickname.

DENVER — It's official. The Mile High City is "Hockey Capital USA."

The City of Denver is celebrating the start of hockey season with the launch of “Hockey Capital USA” to commemorate the quadruple hockey championship year.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and city officials held a media event in downtown Denver on Thursday where they unveiled a large hockey puck.

Located outside of Denver's Union Station, the puck includes the names of all 88 players from Denver’s four 2022 championship teams: Colorado Avalanche, University of Denver (DU) Pioneers, Denver East Hockey and Pee-Wee Jr. Avs.

The 2022 Stanley Cup champion Avalanche begin the 2022-23 season on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Ball Arena in Denver. The hockey club will raise their championship banner before a 7:30 p.m. game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Super excited to celebrate the Mile High City as the official Hockey Capital USA! 🏒 pic.twitter.com/8mozDAzWiS — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) October 6, 2022

