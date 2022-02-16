From goalie to president: Ryan Bach continues moving up ranks with Colorado Eagles

Ryan Bach has been with the organization for 19 years, starting as the team's goaltender to the newest president.

LOVELAND, Colo. — It’s been a 19-year partnership between the Colorado Eagles and Ryan Bach.

"I’ve been really fortunate and blessed," Bach said.

Bach was the team’s inaugural goaltender during the 2003 season. Through those 19 years, he became an Eagles assistant coach, radio broadcaster and team executive.

In late January, he was given the keys to the kingdom as the organization's newest President and Alternate Governor.

"It’s something that always crossed my mind," Bach said. "To see us start from year one here, not knowing how successful this organization would become, that part in itself has been really special. I knew it was an opportunity of a lifetime."

Bach’s relationship with the Centennial State goes back even further. He attended Colorado College for four seasons, finishing with a 53-19-8 record with the Tigers. He was a two-time all American goaltender and was an All-WCHA First-Team Goaltender twice, before making two stops in the NHL.

"We had a lot of success, we had a lot of fun and it got me set up for my professional days ahead."

Bach says when he walks around the concourse at the Budweiser Events Center and hears all the congratulatory messages from fans, that’s when he fully appreciates where he is, "I think that’s when it really set in; the connection that I’ve had with these great fans here in Northern Colorado."

So from the ice to the office, what’s the biggest difference?

"A lot of phone calls and a lot of meetings," Bach said with a laugh. "I think that was the biggest transition so far and noticing and realizing you don’t have time for lunch."

A cool part of his new gig is that Bach is in regular communication with Avalanche Brass

"Being able to work with the likes of the Joe Sakic’s, Chris McFarland’s, Craig Billington’s, has been a big asset and something I’ve learned so much from so very appreciative for what I’ve done."

Bach said he wants to be an example for how former athletes can still be successful within professional sports on the executive side.

"Getting up each and every day, being able to do the job that I’ve loved and I’m passionate about, that’s the icing on the cake."

