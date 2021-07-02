Humphries, Jones win historic world bobsled title for US

Kaillie Humphries is the world women’s bobsled champion for a record fourth time, teaming with Lolo Jones to win the title.

Kaillie Humphries got some help from a U.S. bobsled legend on her way to making history.

Humphries is the world women’s bobsled champion for a record fourth time, teaming with Lolo Jones to win the title on a snowy day in Altenberg, Germany.

Humphries and Jones finished their four runs over two days.

Humphries drove to the title in a sled equipped with runners that were owned by Steven Holcomb, the former world and Olympic champion who died nearly four years ago.

