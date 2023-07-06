What is a Burnie?

Denver Nuggets fans may be spoiled when it comes to mascots. So, they can be forgiven if they have overlooked Miami's mascot, Burnie.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — When it comes to sports mascots, Denver can be a bit spoiled. We have quite possibly the best mascot in the National Basketball Association (NBA) with Supermascot Rocky.

The Denver Broncos' Miles is a crowd pleaser and the Colorado Rockies' Dinger can turn some heads especially when he is spinning his own.

So fans can be forgiven if they overlook Burnie. No, not that Bernie, although he is great too, let's add him to the list above.

With Games 3 and 4 of the NBA Finals being played in Miami, now is a good time to learn a little bit about the pun-derflully named mascot of the Miami Heat, Burnie.

Burnie is a 7' 6" anthropomorphic flame with a green basketball for a nose. His larger-than-life look and fun-loving energy has been firing up Heat fans for more than 32 years, according to the team's website.

According to his unofficial bio on nbamascots.com, Burnie is known for his dancing and belly busting. His favorite food is pizza.

If you missed him during Game 3, you can be on the lookout for Burnie during Game 4 on Friday as the Nuggets take on the Heat at 6:30 p.m. MT.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.