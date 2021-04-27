x
Colorado Rockies

Rockies finally win on the road, beat Giants 7-5 in 10

Ryan McMahon and C.J. Cron hit back-to-back home runs in the 10th inning and Colorado finally won on the road.

SAN FRANCISCO — Ryan McMahon and C.J. Cron hit back-to-back home runs in the 10th inning and the Colorado Rockies finally won on the road, beating the San Francisco Giants 7-5 on Tuesday night. 

Garrett Hampson also went deep for Colorado, and Charlie Blackmon added two hits and two RBIs. 

The Rockies lost their first seven away from Coors Field but manager Bud Black’s ballclub avoided joining the 2009 Washington Nationals, the 2006 Kansas City Royals and the 2003 Detroit Tigers as the only teams in the modern era to drop their first eight road games. 

Colorado and San Francisco will finish the series on Wednesday night before the Rockies head to Arizona for a series with the Diamondbacks. 

