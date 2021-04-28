Tauchman has 3 hits in SF debut, Giants beat Rockies 7-3

Alex Wood held the Rockies hitless through 5 2/3 innings and won his third consecutive start to begin his Giants career.

SAN FRANCISCO — Mike Tauchman had three hits in his first game with San Francisco, Alex Wood struck out nine over six innings and the Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 7-3 on Wednesday night.

Tauchman, acquired from the Yankees on Tuesday, started in center field and went 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI.

A backup in New York’s star-studded outfield, the 30-year-old Tauchman is hoping to establish himself as an everyday player.

Wood held the Rockies hitless through 5 2/3 innings and won his third consecutive start to begin his Giants career.

He allowed two runs, four hits and two walks.

>> Video above: Rockies manager Bud Black on GM Jeff Bridich's resignation

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.