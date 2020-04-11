Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado wins eighth consecutive Gold Glove award

Arenado is tied with Scott Rolen for the third-most Gold Gloves by a third baseman in Major League history, trailing only Brooks Robinson (16) and Mike Schmidt (10).

DENVER — Nolan Arenado has done it again.

The Rockies third baseman won his eighth consecutive Gold Glove award on Tuesday night, MLB announced.

Arenado is now tied with Scott Rolen for the third-most Gold Gloves by a third baseman in Major League history, trailing only Brooks Robinson (16) and Mike Schmidt (10).

For the 60-game 2020 season, Arenado ranked first among National League third basemen in total chances (163), double plays (19), zone rating (.848), ultimate zone rating (8.5), defensive runs saved (15), defensive WAR (1.7) and defensive runs above average (9.3), while also ranking second in assists (117) and third in fielding percentage (.982) and putouts (43).

Arenado’s streak of eight consecutive Gold Gloves to begin his career is the second-longest streak in Major League history, trailing Ichiro Suzuki’s streak of 10-straight Gold Gloves to begin his Major League career (2001-10).