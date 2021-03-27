Rockies' Oberg has surgery, might be done in MLB

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Scott Oberg underwent surgery on Thursday to remove blood clots in his right elbow.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scott Oberg's professional baseball career appears to be in jeopardy.

The Colorado Rockies relief pitcher underwent surgery on Thursday to remove blood clots in his right elbow, according to multiple reports. The procedure suggests that Oberg's time as an MLB pitcher may be over.

The 30-year-old has had multiple problems with blood clots in the past, and had surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona as the Rockies wrap up 2021 spring training.

Oberg has not played in a game for Colorado since 2019. He boasts a career ERA of 3.85 since joining the Rockies in 2015.

>>Video above: Previewing the Colorado Rockies' 2021 schedule | Locked on Rockies

