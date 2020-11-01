All-Star shortstop Trevor Story asked for $11.5 million and the Colorado Rockies offered him $10.75 million when players and teams exchanged proposed salaries in salary arbitration.

Colorado catcher Tony Wolters also could be headed toward a hearing next month after requesting a raise from $960,000 to $2,475,000.

The Rockies offered $1.9 million.

The club agreed to one-year deals with its four other players who were eligible for arbitration.

Right-hander Jon Gray received a raise from $2,925,000 to $5.6 million, left-hander Kyle Freeland from $565,000 to $2,875,000, outfielder David Dahl from $584,288 to $2,425,000, and reliever Carlos Estévez from $565,000 to $1.08 million.

