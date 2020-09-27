Briscoe grabs 8th win of season in Xfinity playoff opener

LAS VEGAS — Chase Briscoe routed the field in the Xfinity Series playoff opener to earn his eighth win of the season.
That's the number Briscoe said should earn him a promotion to NASCAR’s top level Briscoe, won all three stages Saturday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway then beat Noah Gragson on a restart to grab control of the title race.
Briscoe earned an automatic berth into the second round of the playoffs.
There will be a new Xfinity Series champion for the first time in three years this season and Briscoe is one of the favorites.
