Briscoe grabs 8th win of season in Xfinity playoff opener

LAS VEGAS — Chase Briscoe routed the field in the Xfinity Series playoff opener to earn his eighth win of the season.

That's the number Briscoe said should earn him a promotion to NASCAR’s top level Briscoe, won all three stages Saturday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway then beat Noah Gragson on a restart to grab control of the title race.

Briscoe earned an automatic berth into the second round of the playoffs.

There will be a new Xfinity Series champion for the first time in three years this season and Briscoe is one of the favorites.

