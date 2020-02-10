Thunder Valley set to welcome back best riders and limited number of fans

Colorado native and Supercross champion Eli Tomac always attracts a crowd, but this year's attendance is capped at 3,500 people.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Pro Motocross returns to the Front Range this weekend and all the big names will be there, including series champion Eli Tomac.

There will also be a select number of fans. You could say, this is the calm before the Thunder.

“I get as excited as any fan that comes out for that first gate drop," said a gleeful David Clabaugh, owner of Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood.

There’s a bounce in Clabaugh’s step as the track crew is on schedule and pro motocross racing is on the brink of a return.

“When I finally got the 'OK' it was a pretty big relief. It was almost like when I found out I was going to have my very first national 16 years go," said Clabaugh.

The Thunder Valley National will allow spectators, on a limited basis. And Clabaugh’s phone won’t stop ringing.

"I sold out in about three days, from when I put the tickets on sale," Clabaugh said.

Tomac and the sports best riders always attract a crowd, but this year attendance is capped at 3,500 people. Event Director Tim Cotter says COVID-19 protocol will be followed to ensure the health and safety of participants, staff and spectators.

“That goes without saying, but David and his team understand the protocols," said Cotter. “They are ready to welcome the fans into the venue.”

Off-road motorcycle racing is ready to go full throttle on one of the world’s most demanding tracks.