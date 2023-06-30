Report: Free agent Bruce Brown leaving Denver Nuggets

A key piece of the Denver Nuggets' first NBA Finals run is leaving for a bigger paycheck.

Bruce Brown is signing a two-year, $45 million deal with the Indiana Pacers, his agents told ESPN.

Brown, 26, signed a two-year deal with the Nuggets during free agency in July 2022. Brown declined a $6.8 million player option for the 2023-24 season.

ESPN reporting with @malikaandrews: Free agent Bruce Brown has agreed on a two-year, $45M deal with the Indiana Pacers, his agents Ty Sullivan and Steven Heumann of @CAASports tell ESPN. Denver — limited in what it could pay — loses a key piece to its repeat hopes. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2023

Nuggets coach Michael Malone has not been shy about the fact that he wanted Brown to stay with the team. During the championship rally, he told fans under no uncertain terms that Brown would be back.

"Is Brucey B going anywhere?" Malone asked the crowd. "Hell no, hell no."

Brown also teased fans, taking the podium to ask if he should return.

"I got a question for y'all," Brown said. "One question, one question, one question. One more year?"

Brown was instrumental in the Nuggets' 108-95 win over the Miami Heat in Game 4. He scored 21 points off the bench after Nikola Jokic exited early in the fourth quarter because of foul trouble.

Brown shot 4 of 5 from the field and scored 11 points in the fourth quarter alone, playing a major role in fending off the Heat without Jokic on the floor for several minutes.

Brown's final bucket of the night was a step-back three that put the Nuggets up 108-91 with 1:21 left in the game. Jokic admitted he wasn't thrilled when the shot first went up.

"He did a step-back three," Jokic said. "I almost — I wanted to punch him, but when he made it, I was so happy."

The Nuggets are retaining another backup from the title team. Guard Reggie Jackson resigned for two years, $10.25 million, according to The Athletics' Shams Charania.

Free agent Reggie Jackson has agreed to a two-year, $10.25 million deal, with player option in second season, to return to the Denver Nuggets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2023

